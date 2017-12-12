Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Delayed - News

Bandai Namco and Level-5 announced Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom has been delayed from January 19, 2018 to March 23, 2018.

"As you all know Level-5 is committed to delivering the highest levels of design and quality in each of our video game titles," said Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino.

"The development of our latest project Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is coming along very well and we can’t wait to share this new adventure with you our fans. In an effort to constantly innovate and bring new experiences to players, we’ve also implemented new modes in Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom including the new Skirmish and Kingdom Modes which will surly delight players.

"However with innovation and new ideas come the need to ensure everything works together in a fun and cohesive package. This means we’ll need a bit more time to make sure the entire Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom experience meets Level-5 and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s high quality standards. So today I would like to ask for everyone’s patience as we move Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom’s worldwide release date to 23rd March, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. We will be sharing more news about Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom in the coming weeks and months as we move closer to our new launch date. On behalf of everyone at Level-5, I want to thank you all for your patience and continued support."

