PayDay 2 for Switch Release Date Revealed - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Starbreeze Studios Payday 2 will launch for Switch on February 27 in North and South America, and February 23 in Europe and Australia.





Here is an overview of the game:

PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter where you rob banks and get paid. Up to four friends co-operate on the hits and as the crew progresses the jobs become bigger, better and more rewarding. Along with earning more money and becoming a legendary criminal Crime does pay – use your funds to customize your character with new skillsets that change the way you play and kit them out with their own guns and gear.

Payday 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles