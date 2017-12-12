This Week's Deals With Gold - Styx, The Surge - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 223 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through December 19 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|2Dark*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|6180 the moon*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Battle Islands – Support Engineer & Gold
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Bridge Constructor Stunts*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Bridge Constructor*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Caveman Warriors *
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Dex*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter *
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|HAWKEN – Starter Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Iron Wings
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Maria The Witch
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 *
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Mega Man Legacy Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|NASCAR Heat 2*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Poi*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Prominence Poker – Made Bundle
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Refunct*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Styx: Shards of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Bound by Flame*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Contrast*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|MEGA MAN 10*
|Arcade
|40%
|DWG
|MEGA MAN 9*
|Arcade
|40%
|DWG
|Remember Me*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|The Escapists*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments