Detective Pikachu Film Gets Release Date - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Detective Pikachu movie now has a release date. The live action film will be released in theaters on May 10, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, best known as staring in the Deadpool film, who will voice Detective Pikachu. Rob Letterman will be directing the movie, which will begin filming in the middle of January in London. Other stars in the movie include Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles