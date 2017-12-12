WWII Shooter Battalion 1944 Delayed to 2018, Price Reduced - News

Indie World War II shooter Battalion 1944 has been delayed to 2018, announced developer Bulkhead. The first game trailer will be released on January 9, 2018.

View the pre-announcement trailer below:

The price of the game has been reduced from $20 to $15 / £12 / €15. This is below the lowest tier in the Kickstarter campaign, so the developer is now giving out exclusive backer skins.

