Assassin's Creed: Origins Update 1.1.0 Adds Nightmare Difficulty, Horde Mode

by, posted 2 hours ago

Update 1.1.0 for Assassin’s Creed: Origins will add in the Nightmare difficulty, as well as a Horde mode.

Title Update

A new title update will be released in December. This update will add more content and allow you to enjoy the game with increased challenge. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Nightmare mode: a new Nightmare difficulty level will be available. The enemies will become more resilient to damages and more dangerous.

Enemy scaling: by popular request, we will add the enemy scaling option. When this option is activated, the game automatically scale the lower level enemies to your level.

Nightmare and First Civ pack items will be available in the Heka Chest.

You will also get two new quests:

A new quest introducing Horde mode. The event quest, Here Comes a New Challenger, will introduce you to Horde mode to satisfy your warrior longings. You can prove yourself in the Cyrene arena against unlimited waves of foes. We recommend Level 32 or higher.

A new surprise quest!

Trials of the Gods

This month, players will have a chance to fight the last god of the god trio, the warrior goddess herself, Sekhmet. Are you ready to face the fiercest hunter known to the ancient Egyptians?

The Triad Awaits

But it does not end here. Back in November, many of you proved worthy when you beat Anubis and Sobek in the first two Trials of the Gods. We know that not everyone had the chance to face those gods at that time but fear not, now is your time. Players will have the chance to confront all three gods.

In-game Store Updates

Gladiator Items Pack – December 12

This pack features the Spaniard’s Armor, the Palladium shield, Hercules’ Gladius (sword), Labrys (heavy blade) and Neptune’s Grasp (spear).

Wacky Items Pack – December 26

The Wacky item pack will include a mount and four weapons. More information will be shared soon, but in the meantime, here’s a quick hint: this pack will be a perfect fit for the bath Towel outfit.

Assassin's Creed: Origins is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.

