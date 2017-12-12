Stranger Things: The VR Experience Out Today on PSVR - News

Stranger Things: The VR Experience is available on PlayStation VR via the PlayStation Store. Best of all it is a free download.

Stranger Things: The VR Experience requires 3.05GB of free space. Language options include English, German, Italian, French, and Spanish.

