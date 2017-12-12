Life is Strange Coming to iOS on December 14 - News

Square Enix announced Life is Strange is coming to iOS on Thursday, December 14.





Here is an overview of the game:

Life Is Strange is a five part episodic game that sets out to revolutionize story-based choice and consequence games by allowing the player to rewind time and affect the past, present, and future.

Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price.

The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.

A beautifully written modern adventure game;

Rewind time to change the course of events;

Multiple endings depending on the choices you make;

Striking, hand-painted visuals;

Distinct, licensed indie soundtrack featuring Alt-J, Foals, Angus & Julia Stone, Jose Gonzales and more.

Exclusively on mobile, the game comes with Life is Strange iMessage stickers. Additionally, you can share your progress and compare your own story choices one on one with Facebook Friends.

Life is Strange is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.



