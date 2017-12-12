SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition Coming to Switch on December 28 - News

Image & Form Games announced SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 28 for $19.99 / £14.99 / €19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

In SteamWorld Heist, you command a steam-driven pirate crew in a series of epic tactical shootouts. It’s turn-based strategy with a twist: You manually aim the guns of your robots, allowing for insane skill shots and bullet-bouncing action!

As the captain you will board, loot and shoot your way through enemy spaceships. Overcome the challenges of the vast frontier by upgrading your recruits with unique abilities, weapons – and even stylish hats!

Key Features:

Strategy focused on skill rather than chance

Procedurally generated levels

15-20 hours of playtime, followed by New Game+

Kind to newcomers, deep and challenging for veterans

Soundtrack by Steam Powered Giraffe

