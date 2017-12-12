Switch Sales Top 10 Million Units Worldwide - News

Nintendo announced sales for its hybrid console, the Switch, has sold 10 million units to consumers worldwide since its launch on March 3, according to the companies internal sales figures.

The console has had a strong lineup of games in its first year. First party games include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Arms. Some of the more notable third party games include Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FIFA 18, Rocket League, L.A. Noire, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.





"As you can see in people’s living rooms, on a plane or riding the subway, fans all over the world can enjoy playing Nintendo Switch wherever they go," said Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime. "The response from fans has been great, and we’re doing our very best to satisfy demand during the holiday shopping season."

Nintendo is looking to keep the momentum up in 2018 with confirmed titles like Kirby Star Allies, Bayonetta, Bayonetta 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Mega Man 11.

The Nintendo Switch is currently available for $299.

