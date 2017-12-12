Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year Edition Free on Origin for a Limited Time - News

Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year Edition is currently free on Origin for a limited time as part of the On the House program. You can download the game here.

If you have no played the 2009 tower defense game now is your chance.

