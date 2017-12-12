Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is Free on Uplay Until December 18 - News

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is currently on Uplay until December 18 at 10am UTC. You can get the game here from the Ubisoft website.

The latest Assassin's Creed game - Assassin's Creed: Origins - is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.

