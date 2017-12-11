Square Enix CEO: Each Final Fantasy is 'Essentially a New IP' - News

Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda spoke with MCV in the latest digital issue about the Final Fantasy franchise. Despite having so many games in the series, he feels each new game is a new IP.

"For Final Fantasy, it’s a little bit different, they have numbers on them, but they’re essentially all new IPs in their own way," said Matsuda. "Everything about them is different each time."

"It’s something that we have to keep doing really, we have to keep making new games," he added talking about sequels. "With development teams being so much bigger than they used to be, it’s not easy to create massive IPs at that level, but it’s something that we have to keep trying to do otherwise things get staid."

