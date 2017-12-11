Tennis World Tour Launches for PS4 in May 2018 - News

Breakpoint’s Etienne Jacquemain discussed the Top Spin 4 spiritual successor Tennis World Tour at PlayStation Experience 2017.

It was confirmed the game will launch on the PlayStation 4 in May 2018. However, it does not mean that the other versions of the game will release on the same date, until confirmed by the developer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

