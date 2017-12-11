Gravel Release Date Revealed, New Trailer Released - News

Milestone announced the upcoming off-road racing game - Gravel - will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 27, 2018.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Your off-road playground! Take part in the wildest show on the Gravel Channel web TV, travel around the world to discover the wide variety of environments and defy the Masters! Enjoy four different disciplines throughout your Career as a star of the off-road racing – Cross Country, Wild Rush, Stadium and Speed cross –and live the driving experience with the most powerful vehicles on any type of terrain.

