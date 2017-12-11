Killing Floor: Incursion Gameplay Interview Video Released - News

/ 123 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and TripWire Games have released a gameplay interview video for the recently announced Killing Floor: Incursion.

View it below:

Killing Floor: Incursion will launch for the PlayStation VR in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles