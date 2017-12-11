Final Fantasy XV Update 1.20 Out Now, Adds Character Swapping - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has released update 1.19 and 1.20 for Final Fantasy XV.

Here is a list of the patch notes:

Version 1.19

Implementation of character swap feature (available in Ascension: Techniques)

Conclusion of online support for timed quests

Addition of compatibility with “Episode Ignis”

Addition of pieces from “Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades” and “Episode Ignis” to music player tracklist

Various bug fixes

Version 1.20

Various bug fixes

Comrades 1.1.0 Additional trading post (behind Iris)

Shorter loading times

The Episode Ignis DLC launches on December 13. Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



