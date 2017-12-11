PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch US Lifetime Sales – October 2017 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch USA’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in the US in October 2017 shows how close the race between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One continues to be. However, the gap between the two has grown in favor of the PlayStation 4 in every month in 2017. The Switch as a new console has a long way to go to catch up, but has outsold its rivals for four straight months.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 20.37 million units lifetime in the US, the Xbox One 17.47 million units, and the Switch 2.61 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms. The PlayStation 4 has a 50 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 43 percent, and the Switch seven percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 20,373,718

Xbox One Total Sales: 17,470,592

Switch Total Sales: 2,612,745

The Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 in October by 86,360 units for the month and the Xbox One by 154,111 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 67,751 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The PlayStation 4 is down 32,362 units and the Xbox One is down 201,228 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the Switch managed to achieve 46 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 32 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 22 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 209,485

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 141,734

Switch Monthly Sales: 295,845

