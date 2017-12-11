Conan Exiles Release Date Revealed - News

Conan Exiles has been in early access on Windows PC and Xbox Game Preview. Funcom has announced the game will leave early access and officially launch on May 8, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The console versions are priced at $49.99, while the Windows PC version is priced at $39.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

"Early Access and Game Preview has been an absolutely invaluable tool for us in developing Conan Exiles," said creative director Joel Bylos. "Being able to get direct feedback from players has allowed us to focus our work on improvements, bug fixes, and new content. We still have a few months to go and are by no means done squashing bugs and making improvements. We’re working hard on new content and gameplay mechanics – including the new jungle and volcano biomes!"

Funcom announced a Collector's Edition that will come with the following:

FIGURINE: 15 cm / 6 inch Conan the Barbarian polyresin figurine, modeled after Conan from the Conan Exiles cinematic trailer

15 cm / 6 inch Conan the Barbarian polyresin figurine, modeled after Conan from the Conan Exiles cinematic trailer CUSTOM COMIC BOOK: Full-color print comic book created in collaboration with Dark Horse Comics specifically for this game. The comic book tells the story of Conan on one of his adventures in the Exiled Lands.

Full-color print comic book created in collaboration with Dark Horse Comics specifically for this game. The comic book tells the story of Conan on one of his adventures in the Exiled Lands. SOUNDTRACKS: Three soundtracks featuring the music from Conan Exiles as well as the music from Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures and Age of Conan: Rise of the Godslayer.

Three soundtracks featuring the music from Conan Exiles as well as the music from Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures and Age of Conan: Rise of the Godslayer. ARTBOOK: Go behind the scenes and discover some of the incredible production artworks developers used to guide their vision for the game in this full-color, print artbook.

Go behind the scenes and discover some of the incredible production artworks developers used to guide their vision for the game in this full-color, print artbook. WORLD MAP: Full-color printed map of the world of Conan Exiles.

Full-color printed map of the world of Conan Exiles. DIGITAL COMIC BOOKS: Code to unlock six full-color digital comic books from Dark Horse Comics, featuring the entire “A Witch Shall Be Born” story arc.

Code to unlock six full-color digital comic books from Dark Horse Comics, featuring the entire “A Witch Shall Be Born” story arc. DIGITAL RPG BOOK: Code to unlock the 368 full-color digital rule book created by Modiphius for their Conan pen and paper role-playing game. Everything you need to play!

