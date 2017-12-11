Puzzle Platformer Black the Fall Coming to Switch Soon - News

Sand Sailor Studios and Square Enix Collective announced the puzzle platformer Black the Fall is coming to Nintendo Switch. It will launch in North America on December 14 and in "early January" in Europe.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:





Black the Fall is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

