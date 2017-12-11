Check Out Gang Beasts PS4 Gameplay Demo - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Double Fine Productions released a gameplay demo video of the PlayStation 4 version of Gang Beasts at PlayStation Experience 2017 over the weekend.

View it below:

Gang Beasts will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on December 12.



