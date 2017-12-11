Defiance Coming to Current Generation Hardware - News

posted 4 hours ago

The 2013 free-to-play MMO third-person shooter Defiance is in development for current generation hardware.

Developer Trion Worlds wants to improve the game with updated systems and graphics. The team is aiming for a higher frame rate, more fluid movements and 1080p resolution.

"We didn’t go the sequel route because we think we already have a good core game," Trion Worlds producer Matthew Pettit told DualShockers when asked why the team hasn't worked on a sequel/

Trion Worlds said the game still sees 120,000 monthly active users.

