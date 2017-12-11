PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle is Currently $199 at Walmart - News

/ 571 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

A new deal for the PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport bundle is up on Walmart. The price of the bundle has been dropped by 50 percent and is available for $199.

There were many games announced for PlayStation VR over the weekend at PlayStation Experience 2018. This includes Killing Floor: Incursion, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, Vacation Simulator, Firewall: Zero Hour, Project Lux, and more.

PlayStation VR recently topped two million units sold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles