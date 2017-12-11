Call of Duty: WWII Spends 6th Week Atop UK Charts - News

Call of Duty: WWII has spent a fifth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending December 9. Sales for the game are 50 percent higher than 2016's Call of Duty title. PS4 accounts for 55 percent of the sales, while Xbox One accounts for the other 45 percent.

FIFA 18 remains in second place. Star Wars Battlefront II is up one spot to third, while Super Mario Odyssey is up two spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Super Mario Odyssey Assassin’s Creed Origins Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WWE 2K18 The Sims 4 LEGO marvel Super Heroes 2

