PUBG 1.0 Test Server Will Remain Open Until PC Launch

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds developer announced on Twitter the 1.0 test servers will remain open until the game officially launches on December 20.

Players will have more time to play the Desert map now.

Players, the test servers will stay open until PC 1.0 comes out on live servers! The transition to Phase 2 will be relatively seamless and there won't be any downtime today. There will be maintenance periods to deploy patches as needed. We highly appreciate all your help. — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) December 11, 2017

Microsoft recently reported that it was treating the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds as a first party title.

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will launch on the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview on December 12 and will leave Early Access on Windows PC on December 20.

