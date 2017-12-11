One Piece: World Seeker Coming West in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Bandai Namco announced One Piece: World Seeker is coming to North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.





Here is an overview of the game:

Set sail in an all-new One Piece adventure in One Piece: World Seeker! Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a new story that puts players’ into Luffy’s point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy’s Gum-Gum abilities and swing into action. One Piece: World Seeker is the biggest One Piece game to date!

Key Features:

A One Piece adventure with open fields to explore.

Explore seamless and expansive areas in an all-new adventure.

Experience an epic new story from Luffy’s point of view with all of his Gum-Gum abilities.

