Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Gets Launch Character Roster Trailer - News

Square Enix has release a new trailer for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT that highlights the roster of playable characters.

Here is the roster:

Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy)

Garland (Final Fantasy)

Firion (Final Fantasy II)

The Emperor (Final Fantasy II)

Onion Knight (Final Fantasy III)

Cloud of Darkness (Final Fantasy III)

Cecil (Final Fantasy IV)

Kain (Final Fantasy IV)

Golbez (Final Fantasy V)

Bartz (Final Fantasy V)

Exdeath (Final Fantasy V)

Terra (Final Fantasy VI)

Kefka (Final Fantasy VI)

Cloud (Final Fantasy VII)

Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

Squall (Final Fantasy VIII)

Ultimecia (Final Fantasy VIII)

Zidane (Final Fantasy IX)

Kuja (Final Fantasy IX)

Tidus (Final Fantasy X)

Jecht (Final Fantasy X)

Shantotto (Final Fantasy XI)

Vaan (Final Fantasy XII)

Lightning (Final Fantasy XIII)

Y’shtola (Final Fantasy XIV)

Noctis (Final Fantasy XV)

Ace (Final Fantasy Type-0)

Ramza (Final Fantasy Tactics)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.

