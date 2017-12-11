Super Robot Wars X Announced for PS4, PSV - News

Bandai Namco has announced Super Robot Wars X for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. It will launch on March 29, 2018 in Japan and on April 26 in Southeast Asia with English subtitles.

A Premium Edition will launch alongside the standard edition in Japan. It includes 35 more songs.

Early purchases of the game will also include two additional scenarios, original theme, and Cybuster and Masaki unlocked from the start of the game.

