Monster Hunter: World Free Updates to Add New Monsters

Monster Hunter: World producer Ryozo Tsujimoto told Famitsu that free updates will add new monsters to the game.

"We are thinking about free, post-launch updates for Monster Hunter: World," said Tsujimoto confirming the news at PlayStation Experience 2017 over the weekend. "What I can specifically say is that we plan to new monsters and such in hopes that users play for a long time. As for what kind of monsters will be added and so on, information will be shared later on, so please look forward to it."





Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018. A Windows PC version will release at a later date.

Thanks Gematsu.

