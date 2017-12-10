The Last of Us Part II Writer: 'No One is Safe' - News

The Last of Us Part II writer and director at PlayStation Experience 2017 over the weekend said that nobody is safe in the game.

"Everybody dies at some point," he said.





"There are stakes--there are real stakes," he added. "With The Last of Us, no one is safe. We want people to go into The Last of Us Part II, especially with this theme [of hate] and what we're trying to say with this game, is knowing that no one is safe--not even these two [Joel and Ellie]."

The game tells a story about "pursuing justice; the positive and the negative and the really messy grey area that can occupy that."

Naughty Dog is currently 50 to 60 percent done with the game.

Thanks GameSpot.

