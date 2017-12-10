Street Fighter V Sakura DLC Launches January 16 - News

Capcom announced the Season 3 Character Pass for Street Fighter V will add Sakura, Blanka, Falke, Cody, G, and Sagat as playable fighters.



Sakura will release first on January 16 alongside Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.

View the Sakura trailer below:

Here is an overview of Sakura:

First appearing in Street Fighter Alpha 2, Ryu’s number one fan returns to the series with a new outlook on life. After graduating high school, Sakura now works part-time at an arcade, but wonders what decisions she needs to make in order to be satisfied with her future.

This time, Sakura has a new move, Tengyo Hadoken, where she fires a fireball diagonally into the air that can act as an anti-air. In addition, her V-System that is detailed below gives her more tools to open up opponents. Overall, Sakura’s fighting style remains similar to her past appearances as she pummels opponents with flurries of quick attacks along with her trademark Hadoken, Shouoken, and Shunpukyaku.

V-Skill: Haru Kaze

Sakura leaps into the air towards the opponent, which can then be followed up by three different options. Hitting punch will result in one of her signature moves, Sakura Otoshi, which can be pressed up to three times to continue the combo. Following up with a kick will trigger Oukakyaku, a forward flip that can act as a divekick. Finally, pressing throw (LP+LK) after Haru Kaze will result in Kashinfu, a command grab that that sees Sakura using her opponent as a spring board to jump back.

V-Trigger I: Haru Arashi

Upon activation, Sakura’s fists are enveloped by blue energy that powers up Hadoken and Tengyo Hadoken, giving them both an additional hit. Landing a hit will also cause your opponent to be put into a juggle state giving you an opportunity to land additional attacks. She can also press HP+HK again to use Hogasho, a powerful palm thrust.

V-Trigger II: Sakura Senpu

This time, Sakura’s fists and feet become enveloped by blue energy that powers up Shouoken and Shunpukyaku. Landing a hit will send your opponent flying into the air where you can cancel into V-Skill to follow up with either Sakura Otoshi or Oukakyaku. Both moves are improvements to their EX version and can be performed up to four times before Sakura Senpu ends.

Critical Art: Sakura Rain

Sakura’s Critical Art draws inspiration from her past Super Combos. If used away from the opponent, it will only be a high-damaging Hadoken. However, if Sakura can land this Critical Art right next to the opponent, it’ll go into a special animation that deals significantly more damage.

Kasugano Residence

With as long as Sakura’s been around, there’s a great deal of nostalgia with her return to Street Fighter. We’ve decided to tug on those strings even more by adding her classic stage, Kasugano Residence, into Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition complete with her adorable dog and younger brother, Tsukushi.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on January 16, 2018 for $39.99.

