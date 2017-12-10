Overkill’s The Walking Dead Launches Fall 2018

/ 368 Views

Starbreeze Overkill’s The Walking Dead will launch in the fall of 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Inspired by the rich story universe of Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels, Overkill’s The Walking Dead is a four-player co-op multiplayer FPS action game set in Washington, D.C., as an outbreak brings the dead back to life. In this test of strategy and endurance, players will band together with up to three friends on a variety of missions and raids, securing supplies and survivors to strengthen their base camp against the threat of both the dead and the living – by any means necessary.

Each playable character has their own special abilities, skill trees, squad roles, play styles and background stories. Now they all share a common objective where survival and teamwork is paramount. The action is close-up and intense: take out enemies carefully with silent melee attacks or go in guns blazing. You need to be able to improvise, as nothing is certain, and a horde of walkers is always around the corner.