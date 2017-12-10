Uncharted Franchise Tops 41.7 Million Units Sold - News

The Uncharted franchise has sold more than 41.7 million units worldwide, revealed Sony during the 10th anniversary panel for the series.

The Uncharted games have sold over 36 million units at retail, according to VGChartz. That would mean around 4.1 million of the sales were digital.

Thanks ResetEra.

