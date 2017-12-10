Project LUX Announced for PSVR - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sekai Project announced visual novel style game - Project Lux - for the PlayStation VR.

View the trailer below:

Project Lux has no release date for the PSVR, however, it is available via Early Access on the HTC Vive.

