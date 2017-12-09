Horizon Chase Turbo Launches for in Spring 2018 for PS4, PC - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Aquiris announced Horizon Chase Turbo will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via Steam in spring 2018.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Horizon Chase Turbo delivers neck-break speed, original gameplay, tight controls, new features and content designed specifically to highlight the nostalgic feel of classic racers on next-generation technology. The game marks a resurgence of couch co-op, where up to four players can compete in multiplayer campaigns, intense tournaments and endurance trials as they race around the globe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles