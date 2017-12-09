Dragon’s Crown Pro Gets First English Gameplay Video - News

Atlus and Sony Interactive Entertainment showed off the first English gameplay footage of the upcoming PlayStation 4 remaster of Dragon's Crown Pro.



View the Dwarf character trailer here, the Wizard trailer here, the Sorceress trailer here, the Elf trailer here, the Fighter trailer here and the Amazon trailer here.

Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan and in North America and Europe in Spring 2018.

