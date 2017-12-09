The Forest Launches for PS4 in 2018, Multiplayer Trailer Released - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Endnight Games announced The Forest will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2018.

View the PlayStation Experience Multiplayer Trailer below:





The Forest is currently available for Windows PC via Steam Early Access.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles