Flipping Death Coming to PS4

posted 3 hours ago

Zoink Games announced at PlayStation Experience 2017 Flipping Death is coming to the PlayStation 4 in Spring 2018, in additional to the already announced Nintendo Switch version.

View the PS4 announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Flatwood Peaks, a small whimsical town with a problem – death is on vacation.

Help the ghosts with their curious problems while also solving the mystery surrounding your own demise in this new puzzling adventure from Zoink Games.

Flip the entire world with the press of a single button!

Possess the living and use them to solve puzzles

Innovative physics combined with immersive storytelling

Unique mix of adventure and platforming set in a twisted, rich and colorful world

Spiritual successor to our well-received game Stick it To The Man!

