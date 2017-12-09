SoulCalibur VI 10 Minute Gameplay Video Released - News

posted 3 hours ago

Soulcalibur VI producer Motohiro Okubo was interviews on the official PlayStation YouTube channel in during a gameplay session. He discusses the game mechanics.

Read details on the game here and view the gameplay trailer shown at the PlayStation Experience press conference here.

View the gameplay interview below:

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.

