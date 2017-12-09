Papers, Please for Vita Launches December 12th - News

posted 4 hours ago

In what has been a surprising week for Vita news, Lucas Pope - the creator of the critically acclaimed Papers, Please - has announced on Twitter that the game will be hitting Vita on 12th of December:

Papers, Please originally released all the way back in 2013 on Windows PC and become one of the year's most acclaimed indie titles.

