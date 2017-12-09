PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 361 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 444,468 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,204,176 – PS4
Total Lead: 7,834,225 – Wii
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 66,030,376
Wii Total Sales: 73,864,601
October 2017 is the 48th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 when compared with the Wii’s 48th month on sale. The gap decreased by 444,468 units in the last month. Over the last 12 months it has decreased by 1.20 million units. The Wii currently leads by 7.83 million units.
Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 66.03 million units, while the Wii sold 73.86 million units during the same timeframe.
Wow, although it’s weird this article is 4million units wrong for PS4. I’m interested to see if the PS4 suffers the same sharp decline the Wii did in its 4/5th year
It won’t. Wii saw the sharp decline because the motion control fad died in 2011, and the games lineup became almost nonexistent. Besides Skyward Sword, the Wii really didn’t get anything it’s 5th/ 6th years; PS4’s upcoming lineup, on the other hand, speaks for itself.
It isn't 4 million off. This is sales through the end of October. The 70.6 million figure Sony announced was for December 3.
Pretty incredible how a console can do such a great job of catching up and eventually beating the Wii.
I think in wording 'gap grew in favor of the PS4', the article would assume that the PS4 is in front, right?
