Shadow of the Colossus Trailer Compares PS4 Pro Version with PS2 and PS3 Versions

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a comparison for Shadow of the Colossus that compares the PlayStation 4 Pro version with the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 versions.

Here is a list of the PS4 Pro enhancements:

Cinematic, which emphasizes image quality, and for owners of compatible 4K HDR displays, boasts a beautiful dynamic 4K image targeting 30 fps

Performance, which delivers an extremely fluid frame rate targeting 60 fps

Shadow of the Colossus will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 6, 2018.

