New PlayStation Releases This Week - Okami HD, Romancing Saga 2

posted 3 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Aaero, PS4 — Digital

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, PS4 — Digital

Dynasty Feud, PS4 — Digital

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion, PS4 — Digital

Fallen: A2P Protocol, PS4 — Digital

Gang Beasts, PS4 — Digital

Nine Parchments, PS4 — Digital

Okami HD, PS4 — Digital, Retail

One More Dungeon, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

The Rabbit Hole, PS VR — Digital

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Romancing Saga 2, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Super Hydorah, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Ultimate Chicken Horse, PS4 — Digital

