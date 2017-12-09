New PlayStation Releases This Week - Okami HD, Romancing Saga 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 212 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Aaero, PS4 — Digital
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, PS4 — Digital
- Dynasty Feud, PS4 — Digital
- Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion, PS4 — Digital
- Fallen: A2P Protocol, PS4 — Digital
- Gang Beasts, PS4 — Digital
- Nine Parchments, PS4 — Digital
- Okami HD, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- One More Dungeon, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- The Rabbit Hole, PS VR — Digital
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Romancing Saga 2, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Super Hydorah, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Ultimate Chicken Horse, PS4 — Digital
