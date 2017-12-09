Virtual Reality Game Shooty Fruity Gets 2 New Trailers - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and nDreams have released two new trailer for the upcoming virtual reality shooting gallery game Shooty Fruity.

Shooty Fruity will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on December 19.

