2064: Read Only Memories Out Now for Vita

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Midboss has announced that its visual novel 2064: Read Only Memories - which was previously announced for Vita only to be cancelled earlier this year - has stealth-launched on PSN and will be cross-buy with the PS4 version:

Weâ€™re proud to announce thatã€Ž2064: Read Only Memoriesã€is available now on PS Vita! The @WeAreMidBoss team is celebrating with new voice acting content for all players, featuring @prozdkp! Check out the new trailer here: https://t.co/7uENpnIeDl #2064ROM #PSX2017 pic.twitter.com/4HPjucSFo1 — 2064 on Vita NOW!!!!! #PSX2017 (@ROMadventure) December 9, 2017

