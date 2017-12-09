2064: Read Only Memories Out Now for Vita

2064: Read Only Memories Out Now for Vita - News

by Adam Cartwright, posted 3 hours ago / 205 Views

Developer Midboss has announced that its visual novel 2064: Read Only Memories - which was previously announced for Vita only to be cancelled earlier this year - has stealth-launched on PSN and will be cross-buy with the PS4 version:


