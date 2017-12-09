Patapon 2 Remastered Announced for PS4 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and SIE Japan Studio have announced Patapon 2 Remastered for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in 2018.





Here is an overview of the game:

Patapon 2 sees the return of the beloved and innovative, rhythm-based 2D action game remastered in 1080p and dynamic 4K* resolution. In Patapon 2, a follow-up to the original that received critical acclaim, players are tasked with leading the colorful Patapons, a brave and noble tribe now in an unfamiliar land, through a series of epic battles against the opposing army and gigantic monsters. In a distinct gameplay twist, action and rhythm are intertwined as players utilize drumbeats to march, attack, and defend, ultimately leading the Patapon tribe to victory.

Patapon 2 features close to a hundred missions in a variety of new vivid 2D environments. Players will outfit their Patapon army, collect resources, and grow their tribe into a devastating fighting force. Patapon 2 also presents new Patapon characters, including bird riders, robots and magicians. Patapon 2 also introduces a fully customizable new warrior: Hero Patapon.

In Patapon 2, players use a variety of warrior types, along with a wide selection of weapon and shield upgrades, to strategically customize and position their army as they progress through this even funkier adventure. Players will easily get caught up in the addictive action by collecting rare weapons and items as the adventure unfolds, and by earning more points to upgrade to new Patapons. With vibrant character designs by popular French graphic artist, Rolito, Patapon introduces a unique, 2D art style incorporating abstract shapes and colorful environments.

Key Features:

Dynamic 4K Output – Powered by PS4 Pro, the Patapon 2 has been remastered for modern television with graphics in 4K* and 1080p.

– Powered by PS4 Pro, the Patapon 2 has been remastered for modern television with graphics in 4K* and 1080p. Rhythm and Action Collide – Master all 8 drum rhythms including the new jump command, power up command and party command! Combine the various chains of drumbeats to address each unique level, leading the Patapons to victory over the masked Karmens.

– Master all 8 drum rhythms including the new jump command, power up command and party command! Combine the various chains of drumbeats to address each unique level, leading the Patapons to victory over the masked Karmens. Patapon Evolution – Improve your troops fighting and defense skills by leveling up or evolving into other Patapon forms.

– Improve your troops fighting and defense skills by leveling up or evolving into other Patapon forms. Create your own Patapon Hero – Introducing the new Patapon Hero, a prized fighter that you can customize to fit any sort of fighting style desired. Unlock new abilities by mixing weapons and Patapon Hero masks.

– Introducing the new Patapon Hero, a prized fighter that you can customize to fit any sort of fighting style desired. Unlock new abilities by mixing weapons and Patapon Hero masks. Additional Patapons – Discover the new ranks of Patapons: Toripon the flying bird riders; Robopon mech warriors and Mahopon the magicians. Unlock these new warriors to fight alongside all the original warriors in Patapon.

– Discover the new ranks of Patapons: Toripon the flying bird riders; Robopon mech warriors and Mahopon the magicians. Unlock these new warriors to fight alongside all the original warriors in Patapon. Three Additional Commands and Miracles – More drumbeat commands allow for different tactics and gameplay action in this version of Patapon.

– More drumbeat commands allow for different tactics and gameplay action in this version of Patapon. Mission Variety – Take part in more than 80 specific missions including hunting, escort, and boss battles, and explore numerous vivid environments along the way. Players will discover up to 22 bosses and access hundreds of new items and weapons throughout the adventure

– Take part in more than 80 specific missions including hunting, escort, and boss battles, and explore numerous vivid environments along the way. Players will discover up to 22 bosses and access hundreds of new items and weapons throughout the adventure Unique Art Style – French graphic artist Rolito, noted for his abstract art style seen in collectible toys, animation, and websites, lends his skills to create a variety of unique characters and environments, bringing the Patapon world to life.

– French graphic artist Rolito, noted for his abstract art style seen in collectible toys, animation, and websites, lends his skills to create a variety of unique characters and environments, bringing the Patapon world to life. Mini-Games – Seven music-based mini-games allow players to earn bonuses and upgrades to further customize the Patapon warriors.

