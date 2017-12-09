Days Gone Launches for PS4 in 2018 - News

/ 477 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida in an interview with Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller at PlayStation Experience 2017 confirmed Days Gone will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2018.

View the E3 2017 trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Days Gone is an open-world action game set in the beautiful high desert of the Pacific Northwest two years after a pandemic has transformed the world. At this year’s media showcase we unveiled a new gameplay demo that offers a more intimate glimpse into Deacon’s life as a mercenary in a world where almost everything wants to kill him.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles