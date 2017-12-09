Knockout League Coming to PSVR - News

Developer Grab Games announced Knockout League is coming to PlayStation VR. The game first launched for Windows PC VR headsets in January.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the Knockout League, a single player arcade style boxing game built from the ground up for Virtual Reality. Its intuitive gameplay involves moving and dodging with your body and 1:1 punch movement that lets you attack how you want without relying on buttons for main gameplay. Train up with various boxing drills to take on a crazy cast of characters with different fighting styles and gameplay in order to become the champion of the Knockout League!

Key Features:

Become the First – Step into the ring and experience arcade boxing like you never have before. Fine-tuned VR gameplay and visuals allow you to feel the thrill of dodging, blocking, and punching your opponents. Get ready for a workout!

– Step into the ring and experience arcade boxing like you never have before. Fine-tuned VR gameplay and visuals allow you to feel the thrill of dodging, blocking, and punching your opponents. Get ready for a workout! Battle a Wide Range of Fighters – From traditional boxers to crazy creatures, there’s no shortage of wacky boxing fun. Undertake the challenge of defeating a British Octopus, a sword-wielding pirate, a barbarous shieldmaiden, and a host of other memorable characters.

– From traditional boxers to crazy creatures, there’s no shortage of wacky boxing fun. Undertake the challenge of defeating a British Octopus, a sword-wielding pirate, a barbarous shieldmaiden, and a host of other memorable characters. Train Like a Champion – Hone your boxing skills with the help of a personal coach. Enhance your power, agility, and coordination with the speed bag, focus mitts, reflex alley, and more.

