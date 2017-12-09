Guns of Icarus Alliance Debut Trailer Released for the PS4 Version - News

Muse Games has released the debut gameplay trailer for the PlayStation 4 version of Guns of Icarus Alliance. The free-to-play title will launch in early 2018.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The call of war beckons. Assemble your crew, customize your airship, and take to the skies over the charred remains of a post-apocalyptic world. The time of reckoning is upon every captain and crew; to set forth into battle to see who reigns supreme.

Guns of Icarus Alliance, the ultimate team-based experience, is coming to PlayStation 4.

Key Features:

PvP and PvE

AI that learns

Six unique factions vying for control

A constantly changing world map

Character and ship customization

…and much more!

