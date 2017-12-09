MediEvil Remastered Announced for PS4

MediEvil Remastered Announced for PS4 - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 509 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a remastered version of MediEvil for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Experience 2017 press conference.

View the teaser trailer below:


The remaster will have 4K resolution.

4 Comments

Qwark
Qwark (4 hours ago)

Love it already, I don't get why the audience was so underwhelmed.

SuperNova
SuperNova (8 minutes ago)

I love MediEvil! :D

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (32 minutes ago)

Never heard of it before, what type of game is it?

Sunstrider
Sunstrider (4 hours ago)

Great news!

